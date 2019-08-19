COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a Commerce City home Sunday night, according to a release from the Commerce City Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m. officers were sent to the home in the 6700 block of Clermont Street in the area of E. 68th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard for a report of a gunshot wound, the release says.

Officers located the bodies of two people in the home, but the causes of death have not been determined.

The victims' names are not being released.

Despite the nature of the call, investigators said they're not seeking any suspects and there was no immediate threat to the community.

