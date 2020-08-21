2 dead after Aurora shooting Thursday night

A weapon was located at the scene, and APD said there are not believed to be any outstanding suspects.

AURORA, Colo — A man and woman died after a shooting Thursday night, Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD said officers responded around 10:55 p.m. to the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting, where they found both the man and woman with gunshot injuries.

They were taken to the hospital, where both died from their injuries, according to APD.

A weapon was located at the scene, and APD said there are not believed to be any outstanding suspects.

The shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

