2 dead after fight at Aurora apartment complex, police say

Police found a gun and a knife at the scene of the fight at the Nordic Arms Apartments Saturday.

AURORA, Colo. — Two men are dead after getting into a fight at an Aurora apartment complex, police said Saturday.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded at around 3:40 p.m. to 1575 Galena Street, the Nordic Arms Apartments, on reports of a shooting.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, APD said, as well as another man who was seriously injured after possibly being stabbed.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he died. The other man died at the scene.

APD said the initial information detectives gathered is that the two men were involved in a fight and assaulted each other. A handgun and a knife were both found at the scene, according to police.

There are no outstanding suspects, according to APD.

The men's names will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after they have been positively identified and their families have been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

