2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Edwards

EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area.

They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 56-year-old man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man and woman were both taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact investigators at 970-328-8500.

"Incidents like this can have lasting effects on family, friends and neighbors in the community," the Sheriff's Office said in a release. "If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, call your 24/7 support line now. The Hope Center’s team of professionally trained clinicians are available 24/7 to support Eagle County residents during difficult times."

Hope Center can be contacted at 970-306-4673. Colorado Crisis Services can also be contacted at 844-493-8255 or by texting TALK to 38255.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

