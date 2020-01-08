5 people injured in 2 separate shootings at parties in Denver, police say

Four people were injured in a shooting after midnight, and a fifth victim was shot at another party several hours later, DPD said.

DENVER — Two separate shootings at parties in Denver early Saturday resulted in five people being hospitalized, according to police.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers responded at 12:46 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue, which is near the intersection of Virginia and South Federal Boulevard.

Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. A fourth victim got themselves to a hospital, said a DPD spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the shooting happened at a party. No one was in custody, and no suspect information was available, he said.

A separate shooting at a party occurred about 5 a.m. Saturday at 12140 E. 45th Ave., DPD said. A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot in the hand, the spokesperson said.

There was no one in custody and no suspect information available in that incident, according to police.

Anyone with information on either incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.