2 dogs attacked, 1 dies after man assaults them, sheriff's office says

Two dogs were in a fenced yard near McDonald's in Wellington when a man attacked them, deputies said. A suspect is connected to a motorcycle with Arkansas plates.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WELLINGTON, Colo. — A dog died after a man attacked it and another dog in a fenced yard Monday night, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said.

The attack happened off 6th Street near the McDonald's in Wellington late Monday, LCSO said. The surviving dog was seriously injured in the attack but is expected to recover.

"The dogs had cuts or stab injuries," LCSO said.

Deputies are trying to identify the suspect in the attack. LCSO described the man, pictured below in a security camera picture, as 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and light-colored pants.

The man is also believed to be associated with a motorcycle with an Arkansas license plate.

The crime happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. Monday.

The dog's owner told 9NEWS she was so upset she couldn't talk about the crime just yet. She shared a picture of her dog, Jax, who she said was killed in the attack.

The owner also identified her other dog, Diesel, who was injured but survived.

LCSO asked anyone with information about the crime to call Investigator Johnston at 970-498-5509.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.