2 ejected during pursuit after attempted armed carjacking, police say

Brighton Police said two people were taken to the hospital and a third person was arrested after a pickup truck flipped during a pursuit.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two people were ejected from a truck during a pursuit and taken to the hospital after an attempted armed carjacking Monday, Brighton Police Department said.

Police said officers responded around 1 p.m. to the 300 block of S. 29th Ave. when a victim reported being threatened with a handgun after confronting a suspect trying to steal their vehicle.

The suspect left the scene in a Chevrolet pickup truck, which police said was spotted by officers near the intersection of Prairie Center Parkway and Bromley Lane.

Officers attempted to pull the truck over and began pursuing it onto westbound Interstate 76, according to police.

The suspect then quickly exited near Sable Boulevard, before police said the driver lost control while attempting to get back on I-76 via a grassy median between the off ramp and the interstate.

Police said the truck rolled over, ejecting two people who were taken to the hospital. A third person was taken into custody, according to Brighton Police.

The truck driven by the suspect was reported stolen out of Denver, according to police.

North Metro Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash, and Brighton Police are handling the rest of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

