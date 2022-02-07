2 found dead in Delta County home

The Delta County Sheriff's Office is investigating their deaths as homicides.

PAONIA, Colo — Two people were found dead in a home near Paonia in western Colorado Friday morning, and the Delta County Sheriff's Office is investigating their deaths as homicides.

The sheriff's office said around 11:45 a.m. Friday, they got a call about a man who appeared to be deceased at an address on Black Bridge Road east of Paonia. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the home. The victims were identified as Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65. They both lived at the home, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. The sheriff's office said they believe the homicides were "an isolated, deliberate and targeted act," and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Sgt. Becker at 970-874-2005 or share tips via Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.

