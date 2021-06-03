2 found shot after crash in Adams County

The vehicle was found at West 76th Avenue and North Pecos Street Friday night.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle after a crash Friday night.

ACSO tweeted just after 9 p.m. that deputies were on the scene at West 76th Avenue and North Pecos Street with Thornton Police.

The tweet said two people were taken to the hospital, and deputies were still gathering information.

Adams County Fire said northbound North Pecos Street is closed at West 76th Avenue.



Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

