2 friends recovering after shooting during Nuggets championship celebration

Trejon Hamilton and Keith Sablan spent weeks in the hospital after they were shot during downtown celebrations of the first NBA Championship for the Nuggets.

DENVER — Two young men who were shot during the Nuggets championship celebrations in LoDo are now back home. The friends went downtown to have fun and ended up spending weeks in the hospital.

Trejon Hamilton and Keith Sablan said they were getting ready to go home when gunfire erupted outside ViewHouse.

Hamilton was shot twice. Sablan was shot three times. They feel lucky to be alive.

"I saw two large groups push each other, and then I saw a guy take out a gun and start shooting," said Hamilton.

Surviellance video captured Hamilton running away. Sablan fell behind a barrier.

"The guy who shot me was in the ICU at the same time," Sablan said. "Wow, that sucks. I got to be here for who knows how long. Suffering."

Life has looked different since June. This wasn't the summer they had planned.

"Not being able to do things like get up and walk, use the restroom on my own. I took it for granted," said Sablan.

All they wanted was to celebrate the Nuggets first NBA Championship win. Attending that party in LoDo put them in the hospital for weeks because Denver Police said a drug deal nearby went terribly wrong.

The friend's frame of mind got easier when they got to see each other for the first time in the hospital. They hadn't talked in over a week.

"That was the moment I got to see if he was doing better and doing ok because I just got to hear, and everybody around me got to visit him," said Hamilton.

Someone's quick decision changed their lives. They choose to focus on the bond it has created.

"Things that family doesn't understand, I know Keith will understand," said Hamilton.