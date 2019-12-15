DENVER — Two people were in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting at 48th Avenue and Washington Street, according to police.

Denver Police (DPD) said the victim, an adult male, is in the hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

This incident remains under investigation, police said.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Delays in federal trial of accused Planned Parenthood shooter

RELATED: 2 separate shootings in Denver Thursday, no suspect information released

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting in Bennett

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know