Police investigating shooting that injures 2

Denver Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Colfax Avenue and Lowell Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

DENVER — Two people were injured in a shooting that took place near Colfax Avenue and Lowell Boulevard in west Denver.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the shooting.

The shooting victims' conditions are not yet known.

DPD did not have any suspect information to release as of Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures sent in by 9NEWS' photojournalist showed police tape and Denver Police vehicles blocking Lowell Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

