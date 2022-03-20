2 injured in shooting at Federal Heights apartment

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Two teens were injured in a shooting at a party in Federal Heights early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment on West 84th Avenue east of Pecos Street. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe there was some type of disturbance at the party before the shooting.
The suspect left the scene and has not been located, investigators said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Federal Heights Police Department at (303) 428-8833.
