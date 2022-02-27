Shooting in Wheat Ridge injures 2

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Wheat Ridge Sunday night, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Smoker's In & Out at 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. It's unclear where on the property the shooting happened.

The victims were taken to the hospital. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police said they are searching for a suspect or suspects, but no description was immediately available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

