Two juvenile males have been taken into custody three weeks after a deadly shooting that occurred in southwest Denver.

Since the suspects are under 18, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said it would not release their identities or the arrest affidavit involved in the case.

The shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 near South Meade Street and West Colorado Avenue, according to DPD.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Darrell Mitchell, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

His cause of death was ruled a homicide. After the crime, Mitchell’s family gathered at the scene in hopes of finding neighbors or possible witnesses who could shed light on their loved one’s murder.

"We're not stopping until we find out what happened to my little brother," said Mitchell's sister, Albria Hooks.

This shooting was one of three separate homicides that occurred in the city of Denver between 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday. The incidents are believed to have been unrelated, DPD said at the time.

