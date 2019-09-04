AURORA, Colo. — Two juveniles were seriously injured after a shooting at Aurora's Norfolk Glen Park, law enforcement said.

Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department tweeted just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday that two people were hurt and that potential suspects were not in custody. Police also said there may be additional victims who fled the scene.

APD K-9s are searching for the suspects, police said.

The shooting happened in the park near the 15800 block of East 17th Place in northeast Aurora.

APD is holding a press briefing at 2 p.m. to provide more details on the shooting.

