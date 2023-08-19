2 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Denver

The shooting took place in the area of 28th and Welton streets Saturday morning, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that killed two people and injured another.

Police tweeted at 6:09 a.m. that officers were on the scene of the shooting near the intersection of 28th and Welton streets. That's a few blocks east of the 16th Street Mall in the Five Points neighborhood.

Three victims located at the scene were transported to the hospital, and just before 10 a.m. police said two had died.

Police were working to develop suspect information and did not share any additional details surrounding the shooting.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of the 28th and Welton. 3 victims have been located with unknown extent of injuries. Officers are working to develop suspect information. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are available. pic.twitter.com/qjWW5QSeey — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 19, 2023



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

