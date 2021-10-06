2 die after shooting in Westwood neighborhood, suspect in custody

Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting that also left another victim.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) said a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting three people, including two who died, in the 3600 block of Morrison Road Thursday evening.

That is south of Alameda Avenue and west of Federal Boulevard in the Westwood neighborhood.

DPD said two victims died after being taken to the hospital, and a third remains hospitalized with an injury that is not life threatening.

Police have not identified the suspect or victims, and has not shared any additional information about a potential motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

