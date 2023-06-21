Police searching for suspect after 2 found dead in Lakewood home

Police are investigating both victims' deaths as homicides.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were found dead in a Lakewood home Monday evening, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police said around 6 p.m. Monday, someone called police and said they had found two people's bodies in a home at the Lakewood Village Estates mobile home park on Allison Street just north of 14th Avenue.

Police are investigating both victims' deaths as homicides.

One of the victims has been identified as Debra Thomas, 60, of Lakewood. The other victim's name will not be released until his next-of-kin are notified.

Police said a suspect in the homicide is still at large.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

