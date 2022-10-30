2 killed in shooting Sunday morning

Two people died after a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue early Sunday morning, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said.

Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim.

A second victim was located a short time later and transported to the hospital, police said.

At 10:10 a.m., police said that both victims had died, and the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not release any suspect information or details surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

