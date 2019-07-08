CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two men have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 6 shooting at a Castle Rock King Soopers store, according to a release from the Castle Rock Police Department(CRPD).

Hugo Vazquez-Topete, 26, and Benito Bautista, 25, are both in custody.

Vazquez-Topete was arrested in Denver Thursday afternoon near West Louisiana Avenue and Irving Street after attempting to flee from Denver Police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, according to CRPD.

Police did not say when Bautista was arrested.

A 25-year-old man was injured in the shooting that happened around 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the King Soopers at 750 Ridge Road located near the intersection of Ridge Road and CO 86.

Detectives determined there was an altercation between the victim and the suspects that led to the victim being shot once in the upper body, according to CRPD. Investigators initially said they were looking for three men in connection with the shooting, but said Friday that all suspects are in custody.

The victim, only identified as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition but has since been released.

Castle Rock Police have recommended over 30 criminal charges between the two defendants to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Of the charges, the most severe is attempted first-degree murder, a class 2 felony that carries a presumptive sentencing range of 16-48 years.

