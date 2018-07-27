KUSA — Two men are facing charges in connection to more than 4 pounds of heroin that was found concealed inside a vehicle they were pulled over in last month, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Galan, 31, and Carlos Lomeli-Hernandez, 31, are both charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance.

Last month, deputies in Adams County pulled over a Ford Escape in the area of 77th Avenue and Highway 85 on a traffic violation.

Lomeli-Hernandez was driving the Fort Escape at the time, and deputies discovered the heroin after conducting a search of the vehicle, the release said.

Galan was advised of his charge during a July 16 court date. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lomeli-Hernandez, who officials said failed to appear for his advisement on July 16.

© 2018 KUSA-TV