DENVER — Two men were taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshots wounds after a shooting late Wednesday night in Denver, according to a Tweet from the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene in the 6900 block of East Evans Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two men suffering from gunshots were located, according to police.

There are no details available about their conditions. Police said they don't have any suspect information to share at this time.

