LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two men were stabbed early Thursday morning in Lakewood, one of them fatally, at Belmar Park, according to a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

It is not yet known if the two are related, according to John Romero, a spokesperson for the department.

Officers responded to the Belmar Library at 555 S. Allison Parkway just before 7 a.m. after someone walking in the area discovered a man's body.

They determined that the victim had been stabbed to death in the area near the firefighter memorial. His death is being investigated a homicide, according to police.

At this time no one is in custody, and no suspects have been identified in that incident, according to police.

"It's also important to note that this morning, very early, just after midnight we received a call about a stabbing near the heritage center, which is also back here in Belmar Park," said Romero.

That victim, also an adult male, was in Belmar Park with a friend when they said an unknown man began stabbing the victim, according to the Romero.

That man is being treated at the hospital, the severity of his injuries is not known, Romero said.

Late Thursday morning police released a description of a suspect in the stabbing that occurred just after midnight.

He is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s, about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with some sort of emblem on the chest and black pants, according to police, and he had no facial hair. It is not known if this person is also responsible for the fatal stabbing.

"We do not know if the two stabbings are related, but we are investigating both right now," Romero said.

Belmar Library is open, Romero said, but people are urged to avoid Belmar Park. A heavy police presence is expected most of the day.

Anyone with information about either stabbing is asked to call the LPD tip line at 303-763-6800.

