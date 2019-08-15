LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two men were stabbed early Thursday morning in Lakewood, one of them fatally, near the Belmar Library, according to a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

Officers responded to the library at 555 S. Allison Parkway just before 7 a.m. after someone walking in the area discovered a man's body.

They determined that the victim had been stabbed to death in the area near the firefighter memorial. His death is being investigated a homicide, according to police.

"It's also important to note that this morning, very early, just after midnight we received a call about a stabbing near the heritage center, which is also back here in Belmar Park," said LPD spokesperson John Romero.

That victim, also an adult man, was in Belmar Park with a friend when they said an unknown man began stabbing the victim, according to the Romero.

That man is being treated at the hospital, the severity of his injuries is not known, Romero said. At this time no one is in custody, and no suspects have been identified, he said.

"We do not know if the two stabbings are related, but we are investigating both right now," Romero said.

Belmar Library is open, Romero said, but people are urged to avoid Belmar Park. A heavy police presence is expected most of the day.

