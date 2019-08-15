LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police are still looking for a suspect after two men were fatally stabbed at Belmar Park last Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

It is not yet known if the two stabbings are related, according to John Romero, a spokesperson for the department.

Officers responded to the Belmar Library at 555 S. Allison Parkway just before 7 a.m. after someone walking in the area discovered a man's body.

Police determined that the victim, identified Monday as Stevan Sandvick, 61, had been stabbed to death in the area near the firefighter memorial. His death is being investigated a homicide, according to police.

A second victim, also an adult male, was in Belmar Park with a friend at about 12 a.m. Thursday when they said an unknown man began stabbing him, according to Romero. That man was taken to the hospital, and died over the weekend from injuries sustained in the stabbing, Romero said. His name has not yet been released.

At this time no one is in custody, and no suspects have been identified in that incident, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s, about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with some sort of emblem on the chest and black pants, according to police, and he had no facial hair. It is not known if this person is also responsible for the fatal stabbing.

"We do not know if the two stabbings are related, but we are investigating both right now," Romero said.

Anyone with information about either stabbing is asked to call the LPD tip line at 303-763-6800.

