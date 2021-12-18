APD arrest 2 more teens in Nome Park shooting that inquired 6 teens

Aurora police have made two more arrests in connection with the Nov. 15 shooting of 6 students.

AURORA, Colo. — Two teens were arrested Friday in connection to the Nov. 15 shooting at Nome Park that inquired 6 students, said Aurora Police Department (APD).

One 15-year-old boy was arrested around 12:30 p.m. APD said. He was getting into his car at a shopping center, police said near East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

The other teen was arrested during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Potomac Way, APD said. The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody around 12:40 p.m. police said.

Aurora Police Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team (FAST) and the Aurora Police SWAT Team arrested both teens.

APD said they were both arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

The identity of either teen will not be released because of their ages, and the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District will be prosecuting this case.

Police arrested two other 15-year-old boys in connection with the shooting on Nov. 24.

The first teen suspect was arrested Monday night, after the shooting. He is not being named due to his age, but he faces charges of attempted first-degree murder.

The second teen suspect was arrested Tuesday night. He is also charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police are not releasing his name due to his age but said he was a student at Aurora Central High School.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Nome Park near Nome Street and 12th Avenue, according to APD.

Five of the teens were taken to area hospitals and an 18-year-old later took himself to a hospital. Police said one of the six was taken into emergency surgery. All are expected to survive, however, APD said two of them have a long recovery ahead of them.

All of the victims are students at Aurora Central High School. Their names are not being released, but police identified them as a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man.

Anyone who has information about the people who fired shots from the vehicles or those in the park is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The Aurora Reward Fund had authorized an additional reward of $5,000, combined with the $2,000 reward being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, for information leading to the identification and arrest of the ones responsible for the shooting. Tippers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.