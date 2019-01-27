DENVER — Two Denver police officers were injured after a report of shots fired near 6th Avenue and Inca Street, according to a tweet from the agency.

The officers were taken to a local hospital "with good prognoses," the Denver Police Department said. The cause of the officers' injuries is still being determined.

The scene is active, police said, and motorists are being asked to avoid areas near 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, 7th Avenue, Santa Fe Street and Galapago Street.

There is no suspect information at this time, DPD said. Officers have a home west of Denver Health surrounded and have taken up defensive positions in the streets surrounding it.

