DENVER — Two Denver police officers were shot while responding to a call at a home near 6th Avenue and Inca Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen.

The officers - who were pulled to safety by other law enforcement - were taken to Denver Health and are in fair condition with a full expectation to recover, Pazen said during a media briefing.

One of the officers who was shot was a veteran and the other was "brand new," Pazen said. He did not offer any more details like the officers' names or ages.

A SWAT officer who was responding to the scene was involved in a serious car crash. He's in good condition, Pazen said.

The scene is active and ongoing, police said, and motorists are being asked to avoid areas near 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, 7th Avenue, Santa Fe Street and Galapago Street.

DPD said on Twitter they plan to "deploy a chemical agent" in this area, and urge people nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

There is no suspect information that will be released at this time, DPD said. Officers have surrounded a home west of Denver Health and have taken up defensive positions in the streets surrounding it.

Below is scene video provided to 9NEWS from Paul Joseph, who said he was along the street where the shooting happened.

A 9NEWS viewer spoke to reporter Noel Brennan about what she saw. Lisa Adams said she was on her way to the salon when the salon called her to cancel because of the police activity in the area of 6th and Galapago.

She said she lives just two blocks away and around the time that she was leaving for the salon she heard loud noises and saw a lot of police officers.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking," Adams said to 9NEWS. "I live so close by. I'm used to walking around this neighborhood all the time - to see this happen and see him still in there is kind of scary."

She said she didn't really hear gunshots - just sirens. She said the salon told her police said two officers were hurt.

"On a Sunday of all days," Adams continued. "It's normally a really quiet day around here and not a lot of people out and people walking their dogs. Not a day you would expect something like this."

This developing story will be updated. Noel Brennan contributed to this article.

