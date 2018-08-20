DENVER — Two people have been charged with theft for stealing around $200,000 that was supposed to repair hail damaged vehicles following the May 2017 storm.

According to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office, Alisha Smith, 34, owned a company called Elevation Performance LLC that solicited business for customers whose vehicles had been damaged in the May 8, 2017 hail storm.

Anthony Lopez, 34, also worked with Smith.

In only three months, Smith received and deposited $330,000 worth of checks and cash from insurance companies and customers to repair about 50 damaged vehicles, according to the release.

While some people got their vehicles back in satisfactory condition, others had nothing done and at least 27 sustained additional damage while at Smith's company, the indictment against Lopez and Smith says.

These losses are estimated to total around $200,000.

Lopez and Smith are accused in the indictment of using that money to pay personal expenses, buy at least two vehicles, pay "wages and commissions" to friends and relatives and to fund parties and other entertainment.

Smith closed Elevation Performance in August 2017 following a confrontation with Lopez, abandoning customer's vehicles on the company's lot or on nearby streets.

Smith turned herself into Denver police on Aug. 9 and has been charged with various theft counts.

Lopez was also charged in the Aug. 8 indictment and remains at large. Police are asking anyone who knows where he is to call them.

