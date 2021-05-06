Man, woman shot in Commerce City

The shots may have come from a silver or white sedan seen in the area at the time of the shooting near 64th Avenue and Kearney Street.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man and woman were both shot and wounded late Wednesday night in Commerce City, according to a release from the Commerce City Police Department.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers from CCPD responded to the area of 64th Avenue and Kearney Street for a report of a man who had been shot. When the officers arrived, they found the injured man and a woman who had also been shot.

CCPD said both victims are adults and both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are not known.

Initial reports indicate shots were fired from a white or silver sedan that was in the area at the time of the incident, according to CCPD.

No arrests have been made and suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact CCPD 303-289-3626.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.