DENVER — Two people were shot in Denver Friday night, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Yosemite Street. That's near Yosemite Street and Colfax Avenue.

There were two victims, but police couldn't say how badly they were injured.

Officers also said they are working to get a description of a suspect.

