Two suspects accused of burning memorial near I-225 and Peoria in Aurora

Aurora Fire Rescue investigators are looking for information about two suspects wanted for arson.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) investigators are asking for help identifying two suspects who they say may have burned a roadside memorial near Interstate 225 and South Peoria Street multiple times.

Both suspects, pictured below, are described by AFR as white females in their late '20's to early '30s.

AFR said the memorial, located at the Regional Transportation District's Nine Mile Station, was destroyed on three separate occasions from September - Oct. 1.

There was no information additional information released about the memorial that was destroyed.

Anyone with information on these alleged arsons is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

