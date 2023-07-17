2 plead guilty in Commerce City armed robbery

Commerce City police said the robbery happened April 14, 2022 at a business in the 5800-block of Quebec Parkway.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two people have pleaded guilty in connection with an armed robbery of a business in Commerce City.

Commerce City police said the robbery happened April 14, 2022 at a business in the 5800-block of Quebec Parkway. A man tried to steal items from the business, and when he was confronted by an employee, he fired multiple shots, police said at the time. A second suspect also fired a shot, police said. No injuries were reported.

The two then left the scene in a stolen truck, police said at the time. They sent out an alert the next day asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspects.

One of the suspects, 27-year-old Lupe Gonzales, pleaded guilty March 31 to one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft, according to court documents. She was sentenced July 7 to 25 years in prison for the first count and three years in prison for the second count.

The case against the other suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Diaz, was joined with another case against him. On May 24, he pleaded guilty in that combined case to one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and one count of motor vehicle theft. He will be sentenced Wednesday.

