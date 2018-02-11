KUSA — Two Rangeview High School students face criminal charges after a Snapchat photo that appeared to depict a gun on campus led to a lockdown and response from more than 70 Aurora officers.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. A teen matching the suspect seen in the photo was found in the area of South Buckley Road and East Evans Avenue just after noon on Friday.

He and another student were detained, and police said one of them was in possession of a BB gun that was made to look like an actual firearm.

Those suspects have since been released to their parents and have not been identified because they are under 18, police said.

UPDATE We are investigating a possibly armed party in Rangeview HS. No one is injured. No shots have been fired. No suspect has been found. We are looking for a suspect as shown below, please call 911 if you know this person or have info. Rangeview is NOT evacuating at this time. pic.twitter.com/XWn0hf4iip — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 2, 2018

Can't see the photos? Click/tap here: bit.ly/2RqpdTe

A school resource officer first contacted Aurora police about the photo, which apparently showed a gun in the waistband of someone’s pants, at 11:16 a.m. Friday. That officer believed the student pictured was still on campus, prompting a lockdown and response from everyone from K9 officers to the SWAT team.

Because of this large response, Aurora police said at least 75 unrelated calls for service in the area could have been delayed due to the incident.

#APDAlert Officers are investigating a threat at Rangeview High School. The school is on lockdown status right now. We will update here as details come available. We are working with @aurorak12 as well. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 2, 2018

Students inside the school were ordered to take shelter, while those who were outside were sent to a nearby King Soopers.

The incident and ensuing police response led to an early dismissal at Rangeview High School and lockout at nearby Mrachek Middle School and Vasser Elementary School.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Det. C. Fanning at 303-627-3161.

In a letter to parents, Aurora Public Schools said counselors at Rangeview High School will be on-hand Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and on Monday as needed to discuss the incident with students.

Rangeview High School is located at 17599 E. Iliff Ave.

