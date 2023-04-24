2 sentenced in connection with robbery, killing of 85-year-old man

The crime happened in December 2021 at a home on Wagner Street near the intersection with 88th Street in unincorporated Adams County.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado — Two people have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in connection to the robbery and homicide of an 85-year-old man in unincorporated Adams County in 2021.

Joshua Miles, 30, and Kyli Ferguson, 29, each pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Miles pleaded guilty in February to one count of second-degree murder. He was sentenced April 14 to 42 years in prison, according to court records.

Ferguson pleaded guilty in February to one count of first-degree burglary, which is a felony, and violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury, a sentence enhancement charge. She was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison, according to court records.

The crime happened in December 2021 at a home on Wagner Street near the intersection with 88th Street in unincorporated Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the victim was found dead inside the home on Dec. 29, 2021. Deputies determined that items, including a car, had been stolen from the home.

The next day, police found the car at an apartment complex in Northglenn. Officers searched an apartment and found evidence that led them to a hotel in the area of 120th Street and Grant Avenue. The two suspects were arrested there on Dec. 31 after trying to escape, the sheriff's office said at the time.

