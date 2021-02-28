Aurora police investigate 2 shootings less than 2 hours apart

APD said there is no indication the two incidents are related.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating two shootings that happened less than two hours apart Saturday evening.

APD tweeted that the first shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Troy Street. A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, APD said.

No suspect information is available, APD said, and officers are working to determine what led up to it.

The second shooting happened at 7:25 p.m., near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street, according to APD. A man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, APD said.

No suspect information has been released in that incident, either.

APD said Havana Street is closed in both directions just south of East Colfax Avenue, and asked the public to avoid the area.

An APD spokesperson said there is no information indicating the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

