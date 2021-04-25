2 people including teen shot in Aurora, police looking for suspect

Both victims were shot in the leg about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a LaQuinta Inn, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A man and a 17-year-old male were shot Sunday morning in the parking lot of a LaQuinta Inn, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said on Twitter.

Police said the shooting happened at 4:45 a.m. at 1500 S. Abilene St. after a dispute. APD did not provide a description of any suspects but said they drove a white sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta.

The victims were driven to a hospital, which was when police were notified, said an APD spokesman. The victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, APD said.

The case was still under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

#APDAlert Officers investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the LaQuinta Inn - 1500 S. Abilene @ 445a.



2 shot, 1 adult male & 1 juvenile male. Both shot in the leg, expected to be OK.



Susp drove a white sedan, poss VW Jetta. Call @CrimeStoppersCO w/ info. pic.twitter.com/iDXSn7ti8u — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) April 25, 2021

