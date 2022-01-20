Shooting in northwest Aurora leaves 2 wounded

The shooting happened near East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street that wounded two people.

Police first tweeted about the shooting at 12:16 p.m. on Thursday.

The conditions of the two people who were wounded was not known, according to APD.

Officers from APD are working to gather information about any suspects, police say.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

This is the second shooting APD is investigating this week. On Tuesday night, APD responded to a call of a shooting near East 16th Avenue and Lansing Street where a 63-year-old man had been shot. The victim later died at the hospital.

#APDAlert: Officers are investigating a shooting at Colfax/Peoria. 2 people have been shot, transported to the hospital, conditions unknown.



Working to gather suspect info.



Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/XetTjK4a02 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 20, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.