2 shot during Commerce City house party, police say

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a house party on Sunday, the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. for a report of two gunshot victims, CCPD said.

Officers found the victims when they arrived, and discovered the victims were shot during an altercation at the party, according to CCPD.

CCPD said the victims were taking to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

An unknown suspect left the scene in a newer model pickup truck, and CCPD said it is asking for the public's help with identifying a person of interest from the picture below:

Anyone with information is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 303-289-2626 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

