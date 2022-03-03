2 shot in Denver's Westwood neighborhood

Police said the victims were shot in the 3900 block of West Walsh Place Thursday evening.

DENVER — Two people were injured in a shooting in Denver's Westwood neighborhood Thursday.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were called at 5:23 p.m. to the scene at the 3900 block of West Walsh Place. That's located south of Alameda Avenue and east of Sheridan Boulevard.

The victims were taken to the hospital, police said. It's not clear how seriously they were injured.

No information about any suspects has been released.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

