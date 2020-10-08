2 men in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Lakewood

Police are looking for the dark-colored SUV involved in the shooting.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two men are in critical condition after a drive by shooting late Sunday night in Lakewood.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of West 6th Avenue Frontage Road at about 10:30 p.m., according to Agent Paul Osckel of the Lakewood Police. That is near 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition late Sunday night, Osckel told 9NEWS.

There were about 10 to 15 people at a house party at an apartment complex when somebody in a dark-colored SUV drove by and fired multiple shots toward a group of people, according to Osckel.

The victims were outside of an apartment at the time of the shooting, Osckel said.

Lakewood investigators are looking into possible connections between this shooting and one that took place in Denver earlier Sunday evening. "At this time, it is too early in the investigation to determine [if] the two are related," Osckel said in a release.

At this time there is no suspect information and no information about the victims.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department.