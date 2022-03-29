Man killed, teen on life support after Greeley shooting

A warrant has been issued for Paul Anthony Delgado Jr. He may be driving a 2012 blue Dodge Ram with Colorado Disabled Veteran plate 237-NWL.

GREELEY, Colo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Greeley that left a 47-year-old man dead and a 17-year-old boy on life support, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) said Tuesday.

Paul Anthony Delgado Jr., 42, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is the suspect in the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m on Monday, GPD said.

Around that time, someone called 911 to report gunshots fired in an alley behind 1429 9th Street and at a vehicle, police said. The caller reported that there was a man down in the alley and a man running from the shooting scene.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 17-year-old boy in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a hospital where he remains on life support, according to GPD.

As they continued to check the scene around the teen victim, they found a second shooting victim in the driver’s seat of a nearby parked car.

That victim, only identified as a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delgado is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant and is known to be armed with at least one handgun which he open carries, GPD said. He may also be armed with a rifle and ammunition.

He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram with Colorado Disabled Veteran license plate 237-NWL. Anyone who sees him or his vehicle should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not been interviewed by officers is asked to contact Detective Cash at 970-350-9601.