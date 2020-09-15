2 people seriously injured in northeast Denver shooting

A man and a woman were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

DENVER — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two people in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Denver Police (DPD) tweeted about the shooting near East 43rd Avenue and North Argonne Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. That's near Tower Road and East 43rd Avenue.

The victims, a man and a woman, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the tweet from DPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

