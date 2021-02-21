2 shot during home invasion in south Denver

Police are still looking for four suspects after the incident on South Madison Street Saturday night.

DENVER — Police are looking for four suspects after a home invasion in south Denver that left two people with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), three suspects entered a home in the 2900 block of S. Madison St. at around 8 p.m. and ordered everyone inside to get on the ground. One of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, police said.

One person then came out of a bedroom with a gun and engaged in a gunfight with the armed suspect, according to police, during which two of the victims were shot.

One of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The condition of the other one is unclear.

The three suspects who entered the home and a fourth who stayed outside left, DPD said, and police are still looking for them.

Police are still trying to determine the motive for the invasion, DPD said.

The only information DPD could give about the suspects is that they were all dressed in black. No information about their vehicle is available.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

