COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man and woman were both wounded in a shooting Thursday night after they got into some type of altercation with unknown individuals, according to a release from the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to E 64th Avenue and Monaco Street on a report that two people had been shot, the release says.

Once at that location officers found a man and woman inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the pair was inside their vehicle near E 62nd Place and Kearney Street when they were involved in an altercation with unknown people and were both shot.

After being shot, they drove several blocks to E 64th Avenue and Monaco Street where they called for help.

No suspect information is available.

