Suspect in custody after 2 shot at Westminster apartment complex

Following the shooting the suspect forced his way into a second apartment before he was taken into custody, Westminster Police said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot and wounded early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Westminster, a spokesperson for the Westminster Police Department (WPD) said.

Just after 4:30 a.m., several people called 911 to report a shooting with multiple rounds fired at a party at the Highland Hills complex on West 93rd Avenue near West City Center Drive. That's just about two blocks north of the police department.

Officers responded and learned that the suspect may have left the area in a white Oldsmobile, the spokesperson said. Officers spotted that vehicle and attempted to stop the driver but as he fled the area, the driver hit a median and became "high-centered" on it, according to WPD.

The driver got out of his vehicle and ran back into the apartment complex where he forced his way into an apartment that was unrelated to the original shooting location, police said.

Once officers learned the suspect was inside that apartment, they forced their way inside also, the spokesperson said. The suspect had left his gun inside his vehicle, but fought with officers before they eventually took him into custody, police said.

No residents or officers were hurt at that location.

As officers tried to sort out what happened, they spotted several people carrying a gunshot victim from a nearby apartment, where police believe the shooting occurred. That victim had several gunshot wounds to his lower body and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

Officers also learned of a second gunshot wound victim that walked into an area hospital for treatment. They believe that person was also shot at the party.

Police have not released the name of the suspect but said he is an adult man. They don't believe there are any suspects outstanding or that there's any additional threat to the public.