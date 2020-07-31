1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing in Thornton Chili's parking lot

THORNTON, Colo. — One person is dead and another was injured after they were stabbed in a Chili's parking lot, Thornton Police said.
It happened in the parking lot of the Chili's at 16507 Washington St., according to police. That's located just southeast of the Interstate 25 and Highway 7 interchange.
Police said a woman was killed and a man was taken to the hospital.
A man is in custody, according to police.
Police said there is no threat to the public, and a preliminary investigation is underway.
