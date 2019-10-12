LOVELAND, Colo. — Two men initially suspected of theft at a Nike store in Loveland have been taken into custody and are facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a pursuit on Monday, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

At about 6 p.m. on Monday, employees at the Nike Factory Store at the Outlets at Loveland called police to report a theft where a suspect had brandished a handgun when confronted by an employee in the store.

A witness took down the license plate on the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, LPD said. That vehicle was later found to be connected to a reported motor vehicle theft investigation by LPD.

Shortly after the incident at the Nike store, LPD officers were called to an attempted armed robbery at an ATM located near 29th Street and Buchannan Avenue. An initial report indicated that there were two suspects, with at least one of them armed with a handgun, according to LPD.

A short time later, a male juvenile told police that a man had attempted to rob him while he was walking near the intersection of 33rd Street and Monroe Avenue.

Police said all of the reported incidents had similar vehicle and suspect descriptions, and that broadcast advisories were sent to area law enforcement agencies in an attempt to locate the suspects.

Not long after that, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), located the suspect vehicle in the area of 57th Street and Garfield Avenue.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop, which then resulted in a pursuit, LPD said. The pursuit came to an end near 22nd Street and Taft Avenue after LCSO used a PIT maneuver.

From there, police said the two suspects ran into the yards of nearby homes, and at one point, one of the suspects attempted to forcibly enter a home.

Several law enforcement agencies worked together and were eventually able to take the two suspects, identified as Joshua D. Gonzalez, 18, and Avry A. Guerrero, 18, into custody.

Gonzalez, of Longmont, is facing the following charges:

4 charges of Aggravated Robbery

4 charges of Menacing by Use of a Deadly Weapon

1 charge of Theft

1 charge of Leaving Scene After Damaging Another Vehicle

1 charge of First degree burglary

1 charge of Assault in the third degree

1 charge of Violation of bail bond conditions

Guerrero, also of Longmont, is facing these charges:

2 charges of Theft

4 charges of Aggravated Robbery

4 charges of Menacing

Estes Park Police, Johnstown Police and Colorado State Patrol and K9s from LCSO and LPD assisted in taking the two suspects into custody.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the alleged crimes is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Pfoff at 970-962-2225.

