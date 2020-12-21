2 men arrested in thefts of $60,000 worth of bicycles, Boulder Police say

A search of the suspects' residences also turned up bike parts, drugs and two guns, one of which was stolen, according to police.

BOULDER, Colo. — Two men were arrested Sunday after an investigation involving multiple law-enforcement agencies into the theft of more than $60,000 worth of bicycles, according to police.

Records show that Richard Hickman, 32, and Kevin Kucharski, 36, were booked into the Boulder County jail on suspicion of several counts each of burglary, theft, possession of stolen items and criminal mischief.

The men are suspected of burglaries at two Boulder bike shops: Trek Bicycle, at 2626 Baseline Road, on Nov. 16, and CycleWorx, at 5360 Arapahoe Ave., on Nov. 21, a press release from the Boulder Police Department says (BPD).

Searches of the suspects' residences in Golden and Denver resulted in the recovery of the bicycles, bike parts, burglary tools, methamphetamine, and two guns, one of which was stolen, according to the release.

Both suspects are convicted felons, BPD said. They were arrested with the assistance of the Golden and Louisville police departments, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation into dismantling organized, metro-area bike theft rings," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold in the release.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call BPD Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120. Tipsters can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nococrimestoppers.com.

Bicycle theft is increasing in Boulder, and BPD said bike owners are encouraged to register their bicycles on a bike index at this link. This makes it easier to return stolen bicycles to owners when they are recovered by police, BPD said.